South Africa: Security Guard Shot and Killed, Suspect(s) Sought

11 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspect(s) who shot and killed a 31-year-old security guard, robbed him of his official firearm and ammunition at a construction site in Barberton today at 14:15.

The victim was on duty guarding the site, where a clinic is being built when the incident occurred. His colleague heard gunshots from the direction where his colleague was deployed and immediately went to check on him. He found him lying in a pool of blood, with his firearm missing. Police and medical personnel were notified about the incident and upon arrival the man was certified dead at the scene hence the manhunt.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to call Lieutenant Colonel Senzo Dawe on 071 685 1364, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011, alternatively they can give a tip-off on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated with strictest confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.