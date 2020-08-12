South Africa: 'Stopping CAN From Hijacking a Community Centre Was the Right Thing to Do'

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Mckenzie

DA councillor Angus McKenzie says the repurposing of a community centre by the Bonteheuwel-Joint Peace Forum Community Action Network was illegal and not approved by the owners or anyone in authority.

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to the opinion article published on 11 July 2020.

In my possession I have three documents:

An eviction letter to organisations that were making use of the facility for more than 10 years consistently;

The contract between the multi-purpose organisation and the City of Cape Town; and

An email from the Department of Public Works, which owns the facility.

The organisations referred to in the article have been angered by an eviction letter they received in the last week of June. The reason for the letter was to make space for a community action network (CAN).

This, despite the fact that on 1 July with the country moving into lockdown Level 3, these organisations were allowed to operate with no more than 50 people.

With no consultation with these organisations, they were just removed.

Also of interest is the contract referred to is null and void as it had lapsed in 2002, but even if it were valid the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

