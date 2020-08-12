Kenya/Uganda: Juma Balinya Threatens to Quit Gor Mahia

12 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan forward Juma Balinya could be the latest star player to dump Gor Mahia.

Balinya, who only moved to Gor Mahia in January following a spell in Tanzania, at Young Africans, appears to have fallen out with his cash-strapped employer over delayed payments.

"He will most certainly leave. He cannot continue without a salary and his bosses are not even offering a tangible explanation," a source close to the player told Nairobi News.

Moneybags Wazito and Tanzania's Azam, who are equally boast of good funding, are among the clubs said to be interested in the player's services.

Besides Balinya, Gor Mahia is staring at a mass walkout of sorts, with senior players such as skipper Kenneth Muguna, Joash Onyango, goalkeeper David Mapigano and Ken Ambundo already having left or on their way out.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

