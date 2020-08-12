Namibia: Fishing Industry Rejects Quota Auctioning

12 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE fishing industry does not approve of the decision to auction off the country's fishing quotas on an open market.

The auction is aimed at raising funds for the fight against Covid-19.

Chairman of the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations Matti Amukwa in a statement said the government should have prioritised the current needs of local operators - particularly land-based factories that sustain thousands of jobs.

"The auctioning modalities and conditions should be adequately thought through and some consensus reached with all relevant stakeholders to maximise government income," he said.

Amukwa has warned against attracting unfair competitors and illegal fishing vessels in Namibian waters.

The government intends to auction off 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel, and 11 000 tonnes of hake of which 40% is reserved for companies operating in Namibia.

The rest will be sold to the highest bidder.

The determined total allowable catch of 392 tonnes of monk will not be reserved for local companies and will all be sold to the highest bidder.

Amukwa said the auctioning off of hake quotas will not sustain land-based jobs.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.