Namibia: Witness Recounts Death Threat Before Killing

A FORMER military paramedic standing trial over the killing of his ex-girlfriend made a threat against her life a few days before she was shot dead, a witness testified in the Windhoek High Court this week.

Johannes Neuaka (42) told his former girlfriend, Shané Rittmann, she had to choose between her life and a domestic violence protection order against him, a sister of Rittmann, Nakita Rittmann, testified in Neuaka's trial before judge Naomi Shivute on Monday.

She said Neuaka made this remark on 17 January 2018. Four days later, Shané Rittmann died when she was shot in the head at her mother's home in Katutura in Windhoek.

Neuaka is saying she was shot accidentally, when a shot went off after she had grabbed his arm while he was trying to check that a firearm which he had picked up was safe, defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji has told witnesses during the trial so far.

The trial started in June this year, when Neuaka denied guilt on eight charges. He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one charge of assault, with all of those charges read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and also counts of discharging a firearm in a public place, pointing of a firearm and possession of a pistol and ammunition without a licence.

The state is alleging that Neuaka murdered Shané Rittmann (25), with whom he had a son, on 21 January 2018 by shooting her in the head. He is also accused of having tried to kill her by strangling her during 2015 and by stabbing her in the chest with a knife on 30 August 2015, and of having assaulted her two days before her death as well.

Neuaka was serving in the Namibian Defence Force as a trainer for medical personnel at the time of Rittmann's death.

In her testimony, Nakita Rittmann told the court that Shané on several occasions told her Neuaka was threatening to kill her.

She also said in January 2015 she heard him telling her sister he would kill her, and saw him assaulting Shané by slapping her and throttling her by pressing a metal rod against her throat.

Earlier in the trial, a 15-year-old sister of Shané testified that she was an eyewitness to the fatal shooting on 21 January 2018.

She recounted that she saw Shané and Neuaka standing in the yard of her parents' home, and saw him lifting up his shirt and taking out a firearm. He pressed the gun against Shané's head, and then a shot rang out and Shané fell to the ground, the witness said.

Rittmann's mother, Goye Rittmann, has also told the court that her daughter and Neuaka had a stormy relationship, with Shané having complained to her that he was beating her. Shané ended the relationship in late 2017, but after that Neuaka came to her several times and lamented that he could not accept it that Shané had broken up with him, she said.

She further testified that on one occasion Neuaka was looking for Shané and got angry when she told him her daughter was not with her. She told the judge that Neuaka then said to her she would see that he would still kill her child, and that he would then put her body into a black bag and take her to South Africa.

The trial is continuing. Neuaka is being kept in custody. State advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.