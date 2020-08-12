Namibia: 'Covid-19 Transgressions Are Criminal'

12 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira and Charmaine Ngatjiheue

INDIVIDUALS who deliberately ignore the advice of health authorities to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 should be criminally charged.

This is according to police chief inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga in response to a video that went viral on social media showing a young man attending a house party after being told to self-isolate by the authorities.

On his WhatsApp status the young man confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, and requested all those who were in contact with him this past weekend to be tested.

"Just in: Tested positive for Covid-19. If we've been in contact in the last two weeks, please do get tested and self-isolate. Wish you health and wealth," his status reads.

While some welcomed the initiative to inform his contacts, others were not impressed.

Ndeitunga labelled his actions as "irresponsible".

"A person like that one, if he knew very well in his mind that he was tested and told to isolate - he was not supposed to go out," Ndeitunga said.

"These are the people who were supposed to be criminally charged. He is irresponsible and can be called criminal. His participation may result in somebody getting infected and even the death of someone," he said.

The inspector general said the role of the police is to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

He said the police are not aware of parties or the transgression of regulations unless they are informed.

Ndeitunga urged the public to comply with the law.

Meanwhile, minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula yesterday expressed concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

"It is worrying when more cases are not able to indicate having been in contact with confirmed cases. It may be the tip of an iceberg that we may have more cases in the communities, or some individuals are withholding information," the minister said.

Namibia yesterday recorded 128 new coronavirus cases.

Shangula said 79 cases are from Windhoek, 35 from Walvis Bay, 10 from Swakopmund and one each at Onadjokwe, Oshakati, Outapi and Keetmanshoop.

Namibia has now recorded 3 229 confirmed coronavirus cases, 715 recoveries, 2 495 active cases and 19 deaths.

"Windhoek cases continue to increase rapidly, and among them are three healthcare workers. Our health workers need to protect themselves and need to be protected, because we need them to care for others," he said.

Justice minister Yvonne Dauseb yesterday said any adjustment to regulations would be announced by president Hage Geingob.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
