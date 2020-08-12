Namibia: State House Takes On the Namibian

THE Office of the Media Ombudsman is set to host a public hearing of a complaint State House laid against The Namibian.

The hearing, which was supposed to take place this Friday, has been postponed to an undetermined date.

The article in question, titled 'Confusion as Presidency shuts out media', involves an incident in which the Presidency posted a 'public information alert' on social media before 3pm on a particular Monday about president Hage Geingob making a formal announcement about the pandemic at 2pm that same day.

The Office of the President noted that the public should "follow the update live on the media channels of the Presidency".

The article states the Presidency four hours later sent out an invitation, only after mainstream journalists complained they were excluded, stating: "Interested journalists are advised to confirm their attendance with . . . the public is also advised to follow us on NBC TV and radio, the Presidency and NBC Facebook pages livestream".

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari on 23 June lodged a complaint, saying the article constituted "deliberate misinformation" and was "defamatory" towards himself and the Presidency.

Hengari said The Namibian published a hyped-up and sensationalised report despite the fact that at the time of going to print, the newspaper was in possession of a media invite extended to all media in the country to cover the update.

"Still, The Namibian went ahead to print a report it knew as disinformation, misleading and false. Moreover, prior to The Namibian going to print, I had two conversations with Charmaine Ngatjiheue, a reporter at The Namibian newspaper," he said.

In the first conversation at 16h59, lasting 50 seconds, Hengari said he confirmed to Ngatjiheue that reservations to cover the media briefing as per practice must be arranged with Sharonice Busch, personal assistant of the president, and Dennis Shikwambi, chief public relations officer in the Office of the President.

Hengari said Ngatjiheue went willfully ahead and fabricated a news report alleging that the press secretary referred her to Busch to explain "why the media was not invited".

In the second conversation at 19h13, lasting six minutes, Hengari said he sought clarity from Ngatjiheue on why the newspaper went ahead with a tweet and a Facebook post, including an online article, alleging that media organisations were not invited to cover the Covid-19 update.

"I emphasised to the reporter that there were no reason why the media would not be invited to the update. In fact, at that time, The Namibian was in full possession of an invitation to the update from the presidency," he said.

The press secretary said sharing information on their social media platforms does not in any way imply media exclusion from covering activities of the Presidency.

In his response to the complaint, The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, said the Presidency seems to have deliberately omitted facts and, crucially, the context in their attempt to strengthen the baseless complaint that the newspaper was spreading "disinformation".

He said the articles published online and in the paper were only the latest in a nearly three-month trend the Presidency has followed by sidelining news media in their Covid-19 briefings.

"The fact and gist of our reporting that day remains that the Presidency did not extend that invitation to the media until the evening, we believe around 7pm. The Presidency's announcement informed the public to 'follow the update live on the media channels of the Presidency'," he said.

Amupadhi said the statement on how the public would be informed was similar to instances since April 2020 during which State House officials excluded media - especially the independent or privately owned organisations.

"It is for that reason as well as complaints by journalists on social media platforms, as before, that The Namibian began to work on a story about this prolonged sidelining of journalists, who the Presidency keeps saying are important in reaching various sections of our communities," he said.

Amupadhi said the journalist followed industry protocol and standards by trying to get an explanation from the president's press secretary.

He said the complaint by Hengari should be dismissed as it is an attempt to gag the press from recording a period of the Presidency's negative attitude towards independent news media.