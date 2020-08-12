Namibia: Student Fund Turns Over New Leaf

MINISTER of higher education, training and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi says the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund has been transformed.

Kandjii-Murangi this week responded to allegations contained in an anonymous letter accusing NSFAF top officials of mal-administration and corruption.

"Some folks are accustomed to using NSFAF as a punching bag. But let me tell you, the board of NSFAF and exco members have worked hard to bring visible reform there," she said.

Only those who were party to the fund's past problems refuse to see the changes, she said.

The minister said the changes include online application forms and improved debt collection to make the NSFAF less dependent on the government.

MALADMINISTRATION

The authors of the letter requested Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa and the Central Procurement Board to probe allegations of maladministration at the fund.

According to the letter, the NSFAF blew N$5 million on labour disputes dealing with disciplinary hearings of former chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete.

The raft of accusations in the letter include that the NSFAF continues to work with consultancies, which have reportedly milked the fund.

The letter also said despite blowing N$5 million on various investigations and hearings of the previous management, this has not produced solid evidence, and has left some employees living in fear of victimisation.

The letter said the NSFAF contracted two information technology (IT) companies, Interactive and Neishot Webolution Technologies, spending close to N$3 million.

Another concern is how the student body went about hiring Nabot Uushona as chief information officer.

Uushona was Unam's IT director previously.

"Now that he is at NSFAF, the two same companies (Interactive and Neishot Webolution Technologies) followed him and are contracted at NSFAF in a dubious way.

'MALICIOUS'

"Interactive has been given a tender worth N$3 million to develop the system, and up to now the system is not functional. Neishot was brought in to do some small work and has now been given more work. As we speak, Unam has replaced the Interactive system bought by Uushona," the letter read.

"Some of us are aware of how Interactive was appointed and some procurement rules like bid security were overlooked, and later Interactive was paid by NSFAF as a cash injection.

"The Central Procurement Board should investigate the contracting of Interactive and Neishot Webolution Technologies - particularly if Interactive complied with all procurement procedures."

NSFAF spokesperson Olavi Hamwele on Monday said in a press statement the allegations are malicious, vindictive and devoid of any truth.

He said Neishot Webolution was awarded a tender of N$30 000 to develop an interim system for student payments and to establish a database of all student beneficiaries since 1997, and that the system is fully operational.

TENDERS

He said the public is welcome to verify this.

According to him, the company was contracted through the procurement management unit, which requested quotations from six companies.

"Neishot was the lowest with a quotation of N$30 000. The IT department is not involved in the sourcing of the quotations," he said.

Hamwele said Interactive was awarded a tender in 2018 to implement a data centre for N$3 million. The tender was advertised in the newspapers, the company completed the work and was only paid the whole amount upon the project completion.

"The NSFAF production and disaster recovery server rooms have been hosted on this infrastructure for close to two years now."

He said Uushona had worked with Interactive at Unam in the same way he had worked with other companies currently providing services at NSFAF, such as Nashua, Dimension Data and Deloitte.

SUSPENSIONS

"Uushona does not have a relationship with the owners, but he knows them as hard-working, young entrepreneurs in their 30s, who graduated from the University of Namibia's Computer Science department. He does not know them and they are not his friends," he said.

He said NSFAF has in the past suspended three of its employees in the face of serious allegations of misconduct.

"The first of these was in 2018, and the rest were between July and August 2020. All suspensions and subsequent investigations were done in accordance with the company's employee relations policy and in the best interest of NSFAF and that of the public," he said.

Hamwele said the letter should be seen as an attack on the intolerance of the NSFAF's management and board of unethical conduct.

He said the NSFAF's doors are open to the ACC.