Mauritius: Richelieu Open Prison - Fencing Works to Be Completed By June 2021

Fencing works carried out by prison labour at Richelieu Open Prison, which is presently enclosed by a two-metre high chain link fencing, started on 02 December 2019, but stopped during the lockdown due to the Covid-19. The works eventually resumed on 01 June 2020. As at date, out of 501.8 m of security fence, 82.5 m have already been erected and works are expected to be completed by June 2021.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was replying, yesterday, to a Parliamentary Question at the National Assembly, in Port Louis. He highlighted that on 26 March 2019, invitation for bids for the procurement of panel fence in the range of 1.8 m to 2.5 m and accessories for the first phase was sent to five potential suppliers. On 23 April 2019, the lowest and most responsive bidder was awarded the contract for the sum of some Rs 1,483,661.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also recalled that with the development of the Morcellement Chapman and due to wear and tear of the chain link fencing, the prison management decided in 2017 to erect a new fence around the prison. The works for the new fence started from the North West of the prison facing Morcellement Chapman and was carried out in a phase-wise manner to enhance security, he indicated. Necessary funds, he pointed out, were provided in Financial Year 2018/2019.

Speaking about prohibited articles seized at the prison over the past two years, the Prime Minister underscored that following body and cell searches conducted by the prison staff, a total of 54 prohibited articles were seized in 2018. These included: 23 mobile phones; 17 batteries for mobile phones; three SIM cards; eight battery chargers; one clean syringe; one needle; and one packet of cigarettes.

As for year 2019, one mobile phone, one battery and two battery chargers were secured. From January 2020 to date, one mobile phone, one battery and two gas lighters were seized, he added.