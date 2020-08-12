Kenya: Ministry Told to Clarify Role of Unicef in Procurement of Covid-19 PPE

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch and David Mwere

Lawmakers want the Ministry of Health to explain why it bypassed the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) during the procurement of Covid-19 protective gear but instead awarded the tender directly to a UN agency.

Procuring of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment is a Kemsa function.

Members of the Senate Health Committee demanded to know why the ministry procured personal protective equipment, face masks and others from Unicef.

Committee chairman Michael Mbito told Principal Secretary Susan Mochache to provide details of the amount Unicef was paid and what was supplied.

"We want to know why the ministry bypassed Kemsa and even chose on the items to be procured," Mr Mbito said.

More time

Ms Mochache requested the Senate team for more time as the lawmakers expressed fears that taxpayers may have lost money.

"Allow us to give you comprehensive report with exact details. The ministry does not procure directly and what we got was in very small quantities. Even counties and some ministry facilities have found themselves buying items directly," Ms Mochache said.

The PS added that the procurement was done using the initial Sh1 billion given to the country by the World Bank to combat the pandemic.

She said Unicef and Kemsa got Sh750 million to procure protective gear.

"This was an emergency and we can't procure without getting approval from the World Bank. Bank officials have to look at it before giving us a go-ahead. The same is the case when paying for the items procured," Ms Mochache said.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak had earlier said that individuals and institutions taking advantage of emergencies like Covid-19 to flout procurement laws would face the law.

"This is a message to those involved. We are monitoring the spending of the coronavirus funds," Mr Mbarak spoke at a past Covid-19 emergency response fund board event at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.