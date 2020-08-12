Kenya: More Millions for Sofapaka as Betika Extend Sponsorship Deal

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Online betting firm Betika has entered a new two-year sponsorship deal with Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka under the "Betika na community" initiative.

The new deal is worth Sh77 million which translates to Sh38.5 million per season, a 10 percent increase from the previous deal.

"Betika vowed to continuously support players all over the country especially those from informal settlements and since we have had a great relationship with Sofapaka and seen the impact the team has had on the youth, it is only right that we continue supporting them wherever possible," said Betika's head of business John Mbatia.

"This deal is meant to encourage players to remain hopeful and stick to the team despite the pandemic presenting a challenge in sports resumption and most teams struggling in maintaining the players due to financial strains," said Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa during the launch at the club's training ground Eastleigh High School.

Sofapaka captain Elly Asieche said that the extended contract is a big relief to the playing unit as KPL players continue to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the new deal, Sofapaka becomes the third-richest KPL side in terms of shirt sponsorship after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who recently penned Sh55 million and Sh40 million-a-year deals respectively with Bet High Kenya Limited under their flagship brand Betsafe.

