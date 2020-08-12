Kenya: 18 More Succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya Caseload Crosses 28,000

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

The Ministry of Health has announced that 18 more patients have died of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 456.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi confirmed 679 new cases of Covid-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 28,104.

Dr Mwangangi said 743 more patients recovered from Covid-19 taking the recoveries tally to 14, 610.

She added that so far 369,091 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country.

More follows.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.