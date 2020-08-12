Kenya: 18 More Succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya Caseload Crosses 28,000

The Ministry of Health has announced that 18 more patients have died of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 456.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi confirmed 679 new cases of Covid-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 28,104.

Dr Mwangangi said 743 more patients recovered from Covid-19 taking the recoveries tally to 14, 610.

She added that so far 369,091 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country.

