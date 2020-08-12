Liberia: Sheikh Al - Moustapha Kouyateh Resigns From Coalition for Democratic Change Over 'Ruling Party's Failure to Live Up to Its Promises'

Monrovia — A staunch member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic (CDC), Al-moustapha Kouyateh has tendered his resignation from the party over what he called visible signs of corruption and CDC-led government's failure to live up to its promises.

In a communication addressed to the party's Chairman Mulbah Morlu, Kouyateh said he was ashamed that after giving so much hope to the Liberian people, the government has drifted away from its commitments.

"Our people feel cheated that what we promised them we don't seem to fulfil. I am personally concerned and ashamed that after giving so much hope to the people of Liberia we have chosen a path that does the opposite to what we pledged," he wrote in his communication.

Writing further, he said his decision comes on back of several communications he wrote to Chairman Morlu, raising concerns and flagging some of the lapses of the government that needed to be addressed.

But Morlu, he claimed, ignored his communications and after careful considerations, he decided to leave the party.

Said Kouyateh: "My intention was to remind you of the promises we made to the people of Liberia as a Coalition when we were voted into power in the 2017 elections. I stressed the point that we were voted into power because the people trusted us to change the narrative in Liberia for the better. I made it clear in my communication to you Sir that we have drifted away from the promises we made to the innocent people of Liberia. We can see that our people are agitated, we can see frustration and pain on their faces."

He continues: "I reminded us that we must be seen to be serving the interest of the people and not that of our own self. Mr. Chairman our government is considered corrupt and signs are visible for everyone to see. I mentioned scenarios in my letter to you that pointed at cases of corruption we have failed to address as a government. May I remind you once again Mr. Chairman that as we continue politicking, the poverty levels in Liberia remain high and continue devastating our people."

Of late, Mr. Kouyateh, who is also an entrepreneur, once announced his intention to contest the senatorial race in Montserrado County has been vocal against the Weah-led government over its 'missteps and refusal to live up to its expectations.

The exit of Kouyateh will comes at the time the party is fighting to take back its senatorial seat from Senator Darius Dillon and the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).