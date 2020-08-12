Somalia: Police Launch Manhunt After Al-Shabaab Inmate Escapes From Prison

12 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Police in Mogadishu have launched a massive manhunt for Al-Shabab inmate who escaped from prison on Tuesday night.

The break out happened after inmates grabbed a gun from a warder and killed him on the spot as they went on to kill another warder obtaining their guns.

Security forces ended the deadly shooting inside Mogadishu central prison after several hours15 inmates were killed during the confrontation and four warders.

The Alshabab inmate was identified as Mubarak Ibrahim Idle and was serving a ten years sentence when he escaped. police have circulated his photograph.

The escapee killed two people including an Autorickshaw driver near the Mogadishu central prison after he escaped.

This is not the first time that inmate is escaping from the Mogadishu central prison where many of the country's most violent Alshabab, ISIS and hardcore criminals suspects are held.

Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

