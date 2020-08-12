Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Gives Directives for Strengthening Security Presence in RS State

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, , gave directives for strengthening security presence by sending central reserve troops to the Red Sea State following the recent incidents, in the state that killed a number of citizens.

Dr. Hamdouk, in statement issued, Wednesday, directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee including the Defense and Security Council, to address the political crisis in Kassala to present its recommendations tomorrow, Thursday, besides, working out a concept for the political crisis in Eastern Sudan.

He assured the decision taken by the Governor of the Red Sea State which declared a comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan City.