Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Gives Directives for Strengthening Security Presence in RS State

12 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, , gave directives for strengthening security presence by sending central reserve troops to the Red Sea State following the recent incidents, in the state that killed a number of citizens.

Dr. Hamdouk, in statement issued, Wednesday, directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee including the Defense and Security Council, to address the political crisis in Kassala to present its recommendations tomorrow, Thursday, besides, working out a concept for the political crisis in Eastern Sudan.

He assured the decision taken by the Governor of the Red Sea State which declared a comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan City.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.