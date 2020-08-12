Nigeria: Covid-19 - LASG Launches 'Total Education Show' to Engage Students

To maintain all-round continuous learning for students staying home due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Lagos State government has launched a well-packaged educational television programme tagged "The Total Education Show" comprising co-curricular activities, inclusive learning and other educational contents.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, stated this on Tuesday, explaining that the programme was an intervention idea of the Ministry aimed at enriching the students with educational programmes asides the existing curriculum of daily radio, television and online classes.

According to the Commissioner, "education is not just about academic subjects alone, but inculcating co-curricular activities to engage the students and make learning fun for them."

Adefisayo stressed that education is not balanced if it is only concentrated on cognitive development rather than behavioural, entrepreneurial, analytical, experimental and social aspects for improvement of the learner.

"All factors must be encompassed to broaden the horizon of the child," she added.

She further disclosed the focus areas of the programme to include Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, STREAM; Technical and Vocational Education Training, TVET, and Child Protection Advocacy Against Child Abuse.

She added that this medium provides an opportunity for the child to be enlightened and learn other skills for futuristic purpose.

She noted that the show is aired on TVC, GOTV Channel 27, every Monday and Thursday at 4:30p.m.

In addition, Adefisayo disclosed that "children can watch previous episodes of the programme on Education LASG YouTube Page, searching for 'The Total Education Show' or follow comments about the programme on all social media handles of the ministry.

"She added that viewers can send their suggestions through SMS/Whatsapp to the contact details; 08126601889."

The Commissioner urged parents to support the state government's efforts by ensuring that their children have access to these programmes initiated to refresh their minds and prepare them for a greater future.

She concluded by saying that as a responsive government, coronavirus will be contained and the children will be back to school.