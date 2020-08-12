Gambia Embassy in Spain Negotiates to Fly Back More Gambians This Week

The Gambian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain has revealed to The Point that they are negotiating with airlines to fly back home more Gambians-stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this week.

Several hundred of travelers including European Passport and residency holders trapped in The Gambia since the imposition of restrictive travel measures by authorities will finally be able to return if the arrangement is struck between the Gambian Diplomatic mission in Spain and the airline industry.

Two flights are being negotiated between Banjul and Barcelona, the first Departure from Banjul is scheduled for August 12 and 13, with a possibility of a third flight for August 14.

According to Mr. Saibou Drammeh, the consular at the Gambian embassy in Madrid, they are still trying to "secure permits for the flights" which will finally enable Gambians stranded in the Gambia for months to return to Europe.

"We are trying to secure a permit for a flight tomorrow 12th and Thursday, 13th August, 2020, but no approval yet" the consular in Madrid said.

The Gambian Diplomatic mission in Spain has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth coordination of repatriation efforts aimed at EU travelers stranded in the Gambia during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain is home to one of the highest numbers of Gambians living in Europe.