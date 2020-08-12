Gambia: Let's Plant More Trees to Combat Climate Change!

opinion

"People who will not sustain trees will soon live in a world that will not sustain people". Therefore, trees are important for human survival.

They are the most efficient carbon-capture machines on the planet. Through photosynthesis, they absorb carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that traps heat in the environment, and turn it into energy. That energy creates new leaves, longer stems and more mass - locking away carbon.

Experts believe that planting more trees could be the biggest and cheapest way to stop the earth from overheating because of humanity's addiction to burning fossil fuels. Therefore, we must not relent in our laurels to beat climate change. And tree planting can be one of these prongs.

It is in the news that the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) recently launched a nationwide tree planting exercise, aimed at restoring the country's fast depleting forest cover. The exercise could not have come at a better time than now when the country is faced with climate change and other weather variables. Trees are essential pillars as far as humanity is concerned. And it is no hidden secret that The Gambia like most Sahelian countries is experiencing fast climate variances due to climate change. As a result, these countries are prone to desertification. Now that we are in the rainy season, it is incumbent on all to play a significant role towards the preservation of our environment.

Again, the only solution as far as climate change is concerned is behavioural change. We need to change our behaviours especially relating to our flora. We owe it to the future of children to make our environment safe and a better place for all. We cannot just look back and see our arable land being encroached upon by desertification on daily basis.

Let's start today by planting more trees to save our planet. Farmers should also put it at the back of their minds that when it comes to climate change, however, not all trees are created equal. The right species must be planted. So we encourage farmers and activists to plant more lime and baobab trees, as these are species that can adapt to climate change. If we unite and plant more trees we can surely combat climate change.

"Planting a tree is the easiest way to align yourself wth the cosmic rhythm"