Gambia: Over 20 People Arrested At Sanyang Sunday Beach Party

Personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) last Sunday raided the Sanyang Beach and arrested over 20 people for violating the state of emergency restrictions by attending the weekly Sunday beach party, The Point has been reliably informed.

A staff member of one of the bars at Sanyang Beach who spoke to our reporter on anonymity confirmed the arrest of the individuals, saying: "The arrest had to do with the arrestees attending the Sunday beach party which of course violates the covid-19 restrictions," our source further added.

"The arrested individuals who were attending the party were chased by personnel of the Police ACU. Many of them were arrested but, however, others were able to escape," our source added.

The spokesperson of GPF, Supt. Lamin Njie, who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development, saying: "Yes, we have made a series of arrests from various regions of the country but as of now I cannot confirm to you the number of arrests made as we await our operational departments in regions to send in their reports."

PRO Njie said: "The police will equally share the information with the media after we receive the report about the number of people arrested countrywide for violating the Covid-19 imposed regulations."