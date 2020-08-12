Gambia: 14 Convicted for Violating Restrictions On Movement of Persons

Magistrate P. Sarr of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday convicted and sentenced fourteen people to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve six months imprisonment for violating prohibited periods of movement, contrary to Section 2 (1) of restrictions on movements of Persons Emergency Powers Regulations 2020.

This followed their plea of guilt. They pleaded with the court to forgive them.

Essa Sissiko, Momodou Jawo Jallow, Pape Ngum, Tito Scott, Bamba Sillah, Mat Sagge, Babucarr Sanneh, Lamin Manjang, Cherno Maju Bah, Alieu Sanyang, Muhammed Camara, Modu Touray, Amadou Sanyang and Isatou Jallow. The charge sheet read that on or about the 6th and 7th August, 2020, at Senegambia and diverse places at between 22: 00 hrs and 05:00hrs within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, were found in the streets without giving any reasonable cause within the prohibited period of movement put in place by the Government to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic, an act calculated to be in total disregard to the Emergency Powers Regulations declared by His Excellency, the President.

Babucarr Sowe and Dodou Leigh were not present in court. Modou Lamin Joof pleaded not guilty. He told the court that he went out on the day of his arrest to escort a lady to the hospital. He was ordered by the court to produce a medical report to prove his reason for going out when he was arrested. He should produce the medical report today.

Sub-Inspector Oley Bobb presented the bill of indictment on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.