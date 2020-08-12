South Africa: Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020 Entries Are Open

12 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Entries are open for the 2020 Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards

We are calling on the most inspiring and resilient entrepreneurs in the province to enter the annual Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (WCERA).

Now in its 8th year, these annual awards celebrate the hard work of entrepreneurs and their contribution to job creation and economic growth in the Western Cape. Importantly also, the winning businesses will be awarded with prize money and business support services that will help them to sustain or expand their organisations.

In June I visited Lufefe Nomjana, the CEO of Spinach King and one of the 2015 WCERA winners. Lufefe is an inspiring and passionate entrepreneur who has grown Spinach King into a successful health food business that supplies baked goods to retailers including Spar and Wellness Warehouse. The prize money awarded to Spinach King in 2015 helped Lufefe expand his business to open a second branch, increase production and hire more staff.

People like Lufefe are vitally important to the Western Cape economy and create much-needed jobs. They are role models in our community, and we need to do everything we can to support them. And so, I'd like to encourage all entrepreneurs, especially women and young people, to enter this year's awards.

A total of R240,000 in prize money will be awarded to entrepreneurs across six categories, including:

Emerging business

Women-owned business

Innovative business

Township business

Social enterprises

Youth-owned business

