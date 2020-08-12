South Africa: Disgraced Khomotso Phahlane Loses Labour Court Appeal Against Dismissal From SAPS

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Judge Andre van Niekerk said the Labour Court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain Phahlane's claim for relief.

Former South African Police Service national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane on Tuesday 11 August lost a Labour Court bid to challenge his dismissal from SAPS.

Phahlane, who faces charges relating to procurement fraud totalling R84-million linked to a "blue lights tender" for Gauteng police vehicles, was fired from the SAPS on 30 July.

He was found guilty in a SAPS disciplinary hearing of "elements of dishonesty, which justify a sanction of dismissal".

In May, Phahlane lost his court bid to halt his SAPS disciplinary hearing. In that matter, Phahlane requested the court to "exempt" him for failing to adhere to internal remedies provided for in SAPS regulations.

He brought the application against the national police commissioner, the minister of police, the minister of public service and administration, advocate Terry Motau and the Public Service Commission.

On Tuesday, Judge Andre van Niekerk said the Labour Court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain Phahlane's claim for relief.

Van Niekerk said there was no provision in the Labour Relations Act in terms of which an order could be sought declaring a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.