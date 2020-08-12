South Africa: With History As Guide, It's Not Hard to Imagine Ramaphosa Being Recalled

opinion

The radical economic transformation faction in the ANC holds secret talks with leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters. They strike a bargain. Get rid of Ramaphosa and the constitutionalists, and stop all investigations and commissions into State Capture and corruption.

By most accounts, Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency is floundering. Reports mount, and data is produced to convince us that Ramaphosa is losing public trust and that he has ceded power to the more radical elements in the ruling alliance - especially to Ace Magashule and his minions.

There may well be some truth in all of these reports. The clearest picture is that the ANC is a runaway train that is rapidly running out of track. This may explain Ramaphosa's obsession with unity in the ANC, at the expense of being seen as a weak leader. Nonetheless, if any of these reports are to be believed, we may want to reflect, as an inception point, on that fateful night of the long knives, after midnight on 20 September 2008, and imagine the horrors that may come. It's not a difficult scenario to imagine.

Let us go back to 2008. Between midnight and 1am on Saturday 20 September that year a text...