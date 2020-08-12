Ghana: Black Princesses Yet to Commence Camp

12 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's national U-20 women's team Head Coach, Yusif Basigi says that the team is yet to begin its preparations ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau due to the coronavirus protocols being put in place.

The government gave the green light for the national U17 male and female team, the U-20 team the Black Princesses to begin preparations ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.

The teams were expected to begin camping ahead of their respective games but reports gathered indicate that the players are being tested for the COVID-19 and protocols are being put in place at their various camping base to ensure their safety before camping begins.

According to Yusif Basigi, he is expecting his team to assemble by close of this week in camp should all plans be put in place by the authorities.

"We have not been able to start camping due to the safety measures being put in place by the Ghana Football Association as instructed by the government", he said in an interview.

"I cannot tell when we will be given the go-ahead to be at camp but I am hopeful by the close of this week something positive will come up. The players are all going to be tested before we begin preparations, he told Happy FM.

"For now we have asked all the players to train on their own even before we resume camping", he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.