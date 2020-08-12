Ghana: Boy, 12, Butchers Father, 60, to Death

12 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Angered by the accusation of stealing GH₵70.00, a 12-year-old boy has butchered to death his 60-year-old father. The boy was reported to have inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on the deceased.

The incident, which took place at Pipiiso, near Fomena in Ashanti Region, on Monday, has sent chills down the spine of the farming community members.

Fomena District Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Nii Otchere confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here.

According to the police, the suspect and his mother fled the scene after committing the crime, and they are currently on the run.

The boy, according to the police inflicted multiple cutlass wound on his father when he was accused of stealing GH¢ 70.00

The police, Supt Otchere said, have mounted an intensive search for both the mother and the boy.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Peaceland Mortuary at Adiembra, near Adansi Asokwa, the police said.

