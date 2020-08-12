Ghana: Police Begin Investigations Into Claims of Military Assault in Cape Coast

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police Command is investigating a case of assault by security persons as well as an attempted snatching of a riffle from security personnel during the mop-up exercise of the voter registration exercise in Cape Coast.

There were different narrations by the complainant and the security personnel as regards to the incident.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong in a briefing explained that, the incident occurred on Saturday.

She stated that at about 1:20 pm on Saturday, Francis Mensah, a resident at Savoy in Cape Coast, reported to the Kotokuraba Police Station that eight military men had assaulted him at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) during the mop up exercise without any provocation.

The complainant, DSP Oppong said, was at the police station with a blood-soaked yellow T-shirt and a cut at the back of his head and a swollen left eye.

She said the complainant was issued with a police medical form to attend hospital for treatment.

DSP Oppong said further that, on that same day, at about 3:30pm, Second Lieutenant Joseph Issahaku, in-charge of a team from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also reported to the police that Francis Mensah attacked them with a pinch bar and a cutlass at CCMA.

He stated that, Mensah also attempted snatching a rifle from one of his men by name L/Cpl Appiah.

The police, she said, had begun investigations into the matter.