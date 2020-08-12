Ghana: Suspected Goat Thief Lynched in Tamale

12 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — A suspected goat thief has been lynched in the outskirts of Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The deceased was suspected to have stolen a goat in Nyohini in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Acheampong Otuo disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Tamale yesterday.

He said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Savanna Agriculture Research Institute (SARI) road.

Supt Otuo said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

He said the deceased has not yet been identified, and urged the public to come forward and identify the deceased and also assist with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

The regional crime officer condemned the lynching of suspected persons, and said that it was wrong for people to take the law into their own hands by meting instance justice to suspects.

