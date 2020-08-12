Ghana: Star Assurance, Total Petroleum Launch 'Troxi Club'

12 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

Star Assurance in collaboration with Total Petroleum has launched the Troxi Club, an enhanced loyalty scheme to support commercial drivers in Accra.

The Troxi Club would primarily support commercial drivers with reduced fuel and cost on lubricants as well as Group Personal Accident Policy and rewards for their loyalty to the Total petroleum brands.

According to the Director of Finance and Administration at Star Assurance, Mr Emmanuel Baiden, the collaboration between the two institutions was aimed at rewarding mutual clients in the transport sector for their loyalty and also as a show of support particularly in this challenging period of the pandemic.

"We believe the coming together of Star Assurance and Total Petroleum Ghana, two solid and well-respected brands in our respective industries will bring far reaching added value to our cherished customers and patrons thereby enriching their lives," he stated.

He explained that, Troxi Club members upon acquiring star motor policy, get free fuel upon buying insurance at any Total station while Star Assurance would set up point of sales at various Total service stations in addition to the existing Star Assurance branches across the country to serve the Troxi Club members and other Total card bearers.

Total Sales and Marketing Manager, Laurent Gouy expressed delight about the collaboration which would make acquiring insurance very easy for commercial drivers.

He said, the service would be rolled out in 25 Total service stations in Accra and clients would enjoy free fuel based on the type of insurance product purchased.

"Total will continue to offer customers the best through quality and innovative products and services and work tirelessly to ensure that our service stations provide a one-stop destination for all your needs," he stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Kofi Andoh commended Star Assurance and Total Ghana for the initiative adding that it would deepen insurance penetration in the country.

He called on other organisations to follow the steps of the two companies to bring insurance to the doorstep of every Ghanaian.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.