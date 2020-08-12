Ghana: CODEO Lauds EC for Successful Voters' Registration Exercise

12 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has lauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for successfully conducting the voters' registration exercise amid legal battles it has been faced with.

The group described the processes as 'generally fine', considering setbacks during the pre-registration period.

Rhoda Osei-Afful, CODEO Project Lead, noted that "if you look at all the difficulties that ensued in the pre-registration period which could have impacted in their preparation, all the litigation in court, there is no doubt that they were still going ahead with their planning.

"But definitely you will see some level of uncertainty as to how you are proceeding with the exercise, if you are looking at all those challenges in the pre-registration period and how they still managed to pull it through, I think generally it's gone fine," she insisted.

On the issue of minors getting on to the voter roll, Ms Osei-Afful indicated that it was difficult to determine who was a minor or not, given there was no form of verification to that effect, the issue of minors is always a tricky one.

"For instance, in one constituency, we had an observer report that some people who came, he suspects may have been minors, but agents didn't raise any objection maybe because they didn't want to inflame tensions because of previous incidents in that area.

"Sometimes, it's difficult to just look at somebody and say you are underage, there are other people that may be easy to tell but if we are making sure that we are checking that there is some form of verifying, you are coming to say you are eighteen, what's the evidence that you are eighteen, is it your birth certificate, is it your Ghana card, but where people don't have any form of documentation, it really becomes difficult for you to challenge them," Ms Osei-Afful maintained. -starrfmonline.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.