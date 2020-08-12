South Africa: Ace Magashule Claims Nothing in Law Stops Politicians' Families From Doing Business With Government - Not So Fast, Sg

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Amid the public outrage at how Covid-19 personal protective equipment tenders benefited spouses, children and family members of government officials and politicians, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule said nothing in law stops relatives clinching those profitable deals. He is wrong and here's why.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in a series of interviews (for example, here: Ace Magashule on PPE procurement and corruption - Part 1 and here: WATCH | Show me one leader of the ANC who hasn't done business with the state - Ace Magashule) put across his view that no single law exists to prohibit relatives of politicians, including ANC leaders, in government from doing business with the state.

He is correct: a law, let's call it, Ban on Families of Politicians Doing Business with Government Act, does not exist.

But Magashule is fundamentally wrong in arguing that the absence of such a (hypothetical) Ban on Families of Politicians Doing Business with Government Act means it's okay to gain benefit from political connectivity.

Here's why.

What does the Constitution say on 'doing business'?

Magashule, to support his argument, uses the shorthand that politicians, including leaders of the governing ANC, have the same rights as all South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.