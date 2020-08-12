South Africa: Young People - No More 'Sit Down and Shut Up' When It Comes to the Environment

analysis

Young people are too often told to 'sit down and shut up' when they make their views heard on how their futures are being stolen by politicians and corporations - but they are having none of it. They are demanding to be included in the discussions and actions that shape the world they will live in.

Mani Alexander, Gabriel Klaasen, Mitchelle Mhaka, Nick Ford and Sairusha Govindsamy

The pressure is on. We, the youth of today, are growing up in a society that expects us to fix all its problems. From racial justice to climate change to LGBTQI+ rights, we are looked to for leadership. And yet, this is contradicted by how changemakers view and engage with us. Because no matter how loud we shout, we are told to sit down and shut up.

All over the world, we are facing the same predicament. Our future is being pulled out from under us by politicians and corporations. As the youth of South Africa, and the world at large, we are tired of having decisions concerning our future being made by people who will not be around to deal with the consequences of their actions.

On 16 June 2020, the African...