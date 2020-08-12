South Africa: Frans Mogashoa Appointed Acting TD

The highly qualified Mogashoa is currently the head of SAFA Coaching Education and has been working closely with the former Bafana Bafana defender and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning skipper.

His job as the head of Coaching Education entails the development of coaches, drawing the SAFA coaching curriculum and designing the coaching programme. Mogashoa has also been the architect of all of SAFA's coaching courses and has conducted most of these courses in the country's 9 Provinces.

"Mr Mogashoa comes into this position with lots of experience and is not new in this environment. He has worked closely with Mr Tovey and his profile on the continent is well documented," said SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe.

Motlanthe said Mogashoa's vast coaching experience especially within the coaching education would immensely help the development of coaches in the country.

"We need to develop a huge number of coaches in the country to help in the development of the sport at grassroots level and Mogashoa has already been doing that. He has the passion and zeal required for this demanding job," added Motlanthe.

MOKATA FRANS MOGASHOA

Place of birth: Mankweng, Polokwane in Limpopo

Profession: Educator

Tertiary Education: Secondary Teachers Diploma: 1985-1987: Dr CN Phatudi College of Education

BA Degree: History, Education: University of South Africa

Honours Degree (History): University of South Africa

Work: Was an educator at Bjatladi Senior Secondary School: 1988-2008

Football Playing history: Played up to SAFA ABC Motsepe League with Moria Sweepers in Mankweng, Capricorn, Limpopo

Coaching: Coached Moria Sweepers FC in the ABC Motsepe League between 1996-2002

Coached: Winners Park FC in the National First Division between 2002 and 2005

Head Coach (Football): Limpopo Province

Head Coach (Football): Limpopo Academy of Sports: 2003-2016

Coach Educator: From 2002 to date. Conducted all SAFA levels and CAF levels and conducted A Licence Diploma assessment on the continent in 2017.

Coaching Qualifications: Dutch Youth Coaching Course 1996

SAFA Level 1 with Horst Kriete 1999

FIFA FUTURO II 2000 with Phillip Redon

-SAFA Level II 2001 with Horst Kriete

-DFB International Course in Germany under Horst Kriete and Bernd Fischer

2001

-SAFA Instructors course in 2005 under Conti Kubheka

-Coaching skills and Science programme with ETA 2006

- Facilitator, Assessor, Moderator Parts 1 in 2008 under Abasunguli

-FIFA Grassroots 2009

-SAFA Professional Licence 2011

-Facilitator, Assessor and Moderator Part 2 in 2013-14 under SASCOC

-FIFA Youth Coaching course 2016 with Jan Paulsen

-FIFA Instructors course 2016 with Horst Kriete

- SASCOC NCEA

- CAF C and 3 instructors' refresher courses between 2010, 2011, 2012 with

Captain Shatta

-CAF PRO Licence Instructors course in 2017 with Captain Shatta

- CAF A Licence Instructors course in 2016 with Captain Shatta

- FIFA/CAF Technical Directors training 2: 2018

-FIFA /CAF Technical Directors training 3: 2019

-FIFA Technical Directors Grassroots Training: 2019

Some leading coaches who trained under Frans Mogashoa through SAFA courses:

The late John Shoes Moshoeu and Thomas Madigage (May their souls RIP)

Owen Da Gama (Former U/23 head coach/Highlands Park); Arthur Zwane (Kaizer Chiefs Multi-Choice coach); Doctor Khumalo (Former Baroka Technical Director), Lucky Shiburi (Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Coach), Ace Khuse (Former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs) Thabo Senong (Former U/20 Head Coach/Lesotho Senior National Coach), Thabo Mngomeni (SAFA instructor), David Notoane (Under 23 Team Head Coach), Raymond Mdaka (former assistant coach of the defunct Dynamos FC) Jabulile Baloyi (SAFA U/20 Women Team Head Coach), Walter Steenbok (Kaizer Chiefs head of scouting), Kwanele Kopo (SuperSport Youth Technical Director), Ernest Mtawali (Former scout at Mamelodi Sundowns), Rulani Mokoena (former Orlando Pirates/Chippa United head coach/Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach), Duncan Crowie (Ajax Academy), Allen Freeze (Former head Coach Platinum Stars/now assistant at Highlands Park) Brendon Truter (Moroka Swallows FC head coach in the NFD), Dylan Dean (Ajax Cape Town Assistant Coach), Kaitano Tembo (Supersport United Head Coach), Ian Palmer (Former Maritzburg Head Coach), Ian Gorowa (Former head of Zimbabwe Senior National Team).