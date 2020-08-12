South Africa: Level 2 Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?

GCIS/Flickr
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the media on government's plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, July 13, 2020.
12 August 2020
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A tweet posted by SABC News presenter Leanne Manas has shown Health Minister Zweli Mkhize discussing the possibility of easing restrictions on the country's nationwide lockdown to Alert Level 2. According to government directives, Alert Level 2 indicates "a moderate Covid-19 spread with a high health system readiness".

When Manas asked Mkhize if Alert Level 2 was about to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mkhize said: "We are preparing submissions, we'll need to make certain recommendations on easing some restrictions, and the Coronavirus Command Council has to take a lot of issues into account." Mkhize explained that based on the outcomes of those analyses, Ramaphosa would then determine whether the country is prepared for Alert Level 2.

South Africa has been at different lockdown levels for five months in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus - and became the African country with the most cases, and also the country with 5th biggest virus caseload in the world.

The health minister went on to say that Ramaphosa wants to have as thorough an analysis based on scientific input and economic consideration as possible, before a decision is taken.

Mkhize also emphasised the importance of using personal protection equipment (PPE). "I would say if we really want to see things changing and restrictions being eased off, we really must focus on masks, use hand sanitiser, and wash our hands. If we do so, I think we will get good news," Mkhize said.

He told Manas' that the country's State of Disaster, which is due to end this week, would possibly be extended. "From where we sit, from health science, we still recommend that we continue the State of Disaster. We'll see what decisions are made but we feel it's too early for that."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.