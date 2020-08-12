Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Collaborate to Prevent Illegal Migration

12 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Governments of Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia are working jointly to find a lasting solution to avert illegal migration, Ethiopian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia disclosed.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians continue to cross the red sea to find job in Saudi Arabia each year.

Ambassador Abdulaziz Ahmed told ENA that out of the total number of Ethiopians who arrive in Saudi Arabia, 80 percent enter to that country crossing the dangerous sea from Djibouti to Yemen.

Over 16,000 Ethiopians have travelled to Saudi Arabia via Yemen just in the concluded Ethiopian budget year, the Ambassador revealed.

Ethiopians who attempt to travel along this illegal route face a great deal of anguish at every step of their journey, he added.

According to the Ambassador, the two governments have reached to a common understanding to work together in order to curb and find a lasting solution to the problem.

A number of consultations have been held to discuss on the matter, the Ambassador said adding that currently the two governments are working on a joint plan and preparing an agreement to work together aimed at mitigating the illegal migration.

Based on the agreement, the two nations will implement strategies that would help prevent the illegal migration, beginning from this year.

They will also look for alternatives to help the migrants become self- sufficient in places of their origin by identifying the major locations of the migrants, in addition to rehabilitating migrants who have been returning from Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Abdulaziz stated.

Furthermore, the Ambassador pointed out that his Embassy is working to repatriate Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia in partnership with pertinent actors besides the preventive measures being undertaken to mitigate illegal migration.

According to him, more than 200,000 Ethiopians have returned to their country from Saudi Arabia in the past two years.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.