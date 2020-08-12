South Africa: Five Suspects Fatally Wounded Following a Shoot-Out With Police

12 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday at 17:30, the police officers from the Durban K9 Unit were following up information about a stolen vehicle that was used in a number of cases in Durban.

The said vehicle was used to commit carjacking's and robberies in Pinetown, Umbilo and Berea areas. It was then spotted on the M7 highway towards Bellair area. A chase then ensued between the suspects and the police towards the Malvern area. The suspects' vehicle crashed into a concrete light pole and brick wall where it overturned on Woodlands Avenue in Bellair whilst firing shots at the police.

A total of five suspects believed to be in their thirties were declared dead at the scene. Three unlicensed firearms with six rounds of ammunition were seized from the deceased suspects. The suspects were positively linked to a business robbery case that was committed yesterday at Umbilo where a vehicle and other belongings were taken from the business premises.

The suspects were also linked to another case of carjacking reported in Pinetown where a motorist was robbed of his vehicle yesterday morning. The preliminary investigation gathered at the scene also revealed that the said vehicle was taken during a house robbery at Newlands East in June 2020.

"It is quite disturbing to see police officers being attacked while executing their duties. The police officers will defend themselves when they come under attack. I am pleased that no injuries were sustained by the team," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

