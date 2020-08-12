South Africa: Court Victory for ANC Man Named in Report As VBS Looting 'Kingpin'

analysis

ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza scored a victory on Tuesday as the North Gauteng High Court set aside the findings against him in the report on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank on procedural grounds. Others implicated in 'The Great Bank Heist' could line up to follow Msiza's lead, but the judgment has no impact on criminal investigations.

The North Gauteng High Court has found that ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza, accused of using his influence to coerce municipalities to invest in VBS Mutual Bank, should have been given a chance to comment on the claims against him before the release of The Great Bank Heist, the report compiled by advocate Terry Motau SC and Werksmans Attorneys.

Judge VV Tlhapi on Tuesday set aside adverse findings against Msiza in five paragraphs of the report, which Motau conducted after he was appointed by the SA Reserve Bank to investigate the collapse of VBS.

While Motau interviewed a number of people allegedly involved in the looting, he decided not to speak to Msiza before the report was released.

Tlhapi said not giving Msiza a chance to state his case was "unlawful and unconstitutional and violated the applicant's right in terms of section...