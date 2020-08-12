South Africa: Court Victory for ANC Man Named in Report As VBS Looting 'Kingpin'

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza scored a victory on Tuesday as the North Gauteng High Court set aside the findings against him in the report on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank on procedural grounds. Others implicated in 'The Great Bank Heist' could line up to follow Msiza's lead, but the judgment has no impact on criminal investigations.

The North Gauteng High Court has found that ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza, accused of using his influence to coerce municipalities to invest in VBS Mutual Bank, should have been given a chance to comment on the claims against him before the release of The Great Bank Heist, the report compiled by advocate Terry Motau SC and Werksmans Attorneys.

Judge VV Tlhapi on Tuesday set aside adverse findings against Msiza in five paragraphs of the report, which Motau conducted after he was appointed by the SA Reserve Bank to investigate the collapse of VBS.

While Motau interviewed a number of people allegedly involved in the looting, he decided not to speak to Msiza before the report was released.

Tlhapi said not giving Msiza a chance to state his case was "unlawful and unconstitutional and violated the applicant's right in terms of section...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.