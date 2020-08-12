South Africa: R1.7 Million Money Launderer Convicted

12 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — A 25-year-old man who attempted to sneak into Botswana with more than R1.75 million has has been convicted for money laundering.

Nicholus Fouche was found with a load of cash hidden in the boot of his car On 07 August 2019, as he was was about to cross the border to Botswana. He was stopped by officials and duly asked if he had any things to declare, but a search revealed R1 750 000-00 in cash hidden in the boot.

He was arrested for contravening the Exchange Control Regulation, Customs and Excise Act. The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team took over the investigation. Further investigations led to the arrest of the second suspect but charges against him were later withdrawn. Fouche was granted R150 000-00 bail after making various court appearances.

The Lephalale Magistrate court convicted Fouche on Tuesday for money laundering. The case against Fouche was postponed until 15 September 2020 for sentencing.

