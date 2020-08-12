South Africa: Police Appeal for Help in Identifying a Person of Interest Following Burglary and Theft of Laptops Worth Over R300k

press release

Sunnyside police investigators have issued a photo of a man who they believe may be able to assist with investigations following theft of laptops worth over R 300,000.00 during a burglary at a business premises in Muckleneuck, east of Pretoria on 07 July 2020.

It is believed that during the evening of 07 July 2020 an unknown person or persons broke into several offices and stole laptops and other items.

Not only are the police searching for the man in the photo, but it is suspected that the same man could be linked with a white Mercedes Benz whose registration number remains a subject for authentication, that was reportedly identified exiting the premises on the evening of the incident. The photo of the Mercedes Benz is also being circulated.

Anyone who may be able to recognise both the man and or the vehicle in the photos supplied by the investigators may contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 0860010111 or contact Sunnyside police station at 012 422 3653/4.