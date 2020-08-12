South Africa: On the Streets With Paramedics Amid Covid-19 and High Crime Rates

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melissa Javan for Spotlight

In South Africa, responding to medical emergencies can mean risking your life, possible assault and losing some of your belongings. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated and added to these daily challenges faced by paramedics.

It's 6:38am at Prinshof Ambulance station in Pretoria on 10 July. On the grounds, two ambulances are parked, washed and sanitised for the day's call-outs. Later, after this shift, the vehicles will be sanitised again.

Emergency medical services vehicles are sanitised before and after every shift. (Photo: Denvor de Wee / Spotlight)

The same morning an emergency call comes through to attend to an accident scene. Spotlight's photographer hops into the EMS car with two paramedics - Ernest Motswai and Jane Kekana. They say they use the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) car because they can get to an accident scene quicker, especially for smaller response calls.

Before the shift starts: The morning briefing at Prinshof ambulance station in Pretoria. (Photo: Denvor de Wee / Spotlight)

At the scene, Motswai and Kekana help stabilise a pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was knocked over by a passing trailer. He is bleeding from his mouth and lost some teeth.

Later during an interview with the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.