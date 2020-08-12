South Africa: Man Arrested for Being in Possession of Dagga

12 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 44-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of dagga at Voortrekker Street in Kuruman on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 at about 13:50.

Members of Northern Cape Tracking Team, JTG flying squad and Kuruman task team were busy with stop and searches duty when they spotted a suspicious black Toyota Yaris car and they decided to search it.

Inside the car was only one male person who was the driver. While searching the vehicle dagga to the street value of R5430-00 was found between the passenger and the driver seats.

The man was arrested for being in possession of dagga. The dagga and the car were seized.

He will appear before the Kuruman magistrate court soon.

Major General Johan Bean, the JTG District Commander applauded all the members who were involved for their efforts in ensuring that criminals who are selling drugs to the community are brought to book.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

