South Africa: Rebuilding SA - Beacons of Light and Areas of Darkness On the Long Road to Recovery

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

State capability comes under scrutiny as South Africa stares a first-of-its-kind economic reconstruction challenge in the eye.

Covid-19 has broken the global economy and shattered South Africa's as well.

You know the numbers, but these made me sit up: it is likely that the number of people without jobs - 10 million - has grown substantially; while the national purse now pays out 22 million social grants a month, with the extension of beneficiaries.

The interest on the national debt alone is staggering - economist Mike Schussler has shown SA is spending R50-billion more a month than it collects in taxes.

Business, government and labour are negotiating a post-Covid-19 Economic, Reconstruction, Growth and Inclusivity Plan built on the social compacting principles of the 2018 Jobs Summit.

But is the Cabinet up to the task?

A little positivity to start. The outlier in the Cabinet team is Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, whose steady hand at the tiller has been a balm for South Africa as it cracked open under the strain of the coronavirus.

As a doctor, Mkhize's grasp of epidemiology and health along with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

