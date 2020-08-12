South Africa: Three Suspected Hitmen Nabbed With High Calibre Firearms

press release

The suspects Lindokuhle Sihle Dlamini (28), Lucky Shabalala(32)and Siboniso Thulani Mpungose(34) appeared in Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court today facing possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions and were remanded to 19 August for formal bail application. They are also set to appear before Umbumbulu Magistrate Court for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition today. All three were remanded in custody pending formal bail application.

A multi-disciplinary operation comprising of Crime Intelligence and Provincial Taxi Task Team produced fruitful results when three suspects aged between 28 and 34 were arrested at Newtown A in Inanda yesterday morning. The suspects were found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition. They were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

A follow up operation was also conducted at Phasa area in KwaMakhutha where three rifles were recovered which includes an AK 47 and 81 live rounds of ammunitions.. They will be profiled to check if they are linked to recent series of taxi related cases in the province. The operations are still ongoing to curb the violence in the taxi industry.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspects. "I'm pleased with the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the firearms. We will continue with these operations until we realise our vision of a crime free province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula.