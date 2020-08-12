South Africa: Yes, Marius, We Can Fix South Africa. but Not With the ANC in Power

opinion

Our reality in South Africa is that we are more unequal than we were in 1994. Not only do we have to overcome three centuries of colonial and apartheid history, but also the devastating impact of 26 years of ANC government.

Dear Marius Oosthuizen,

Your piece published on 6 August 2020 in Daily Maverick, "Five Burning Questions for Herman Mashaba, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Julius Malema and SA's academic youth", refers.

Five burning questions for Herman Mashaba, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Julius Malema and SA's academic youth

I could not agree with you more. South Africa's future is hanging in the balance and the prospect of a failed state and a collapsed economy is more real now than ever before.

We face the very real situation where 70c in every rand in our fiscus will now either go to servicing our national debt or paying the salaries of civil servants. We went into Covid-19 with 39% unemployment and now stare down the barrel of a projection of three to seven million jobs being lost.

It would be safe to say that there has never been a deeper and more urgent crisis from which we need to lift ourselves. The imperative is the need to...