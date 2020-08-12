Ethiopia: Premier Confers With CS Representatives

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed with representatives of local and Ethiopia based international civil society organizations (CSOs) on the current issues and the role of the sector in non-partisan approach to supporting democratization and the rule of law.

Speaking on the occasion, PM acknowledged the relevance of a burgeoning non-partisan civil society sector as crucial to the country's democratization journey. He further emphasized the importance of focusing on essential issues as part of nation building efforts.

"We need to develop a common future without necessarily being stuck on past narrations. The role of civil society is irreplaceable, particularly in the parallel processes of institution building and national dialogue."

Participants on their part commended the measures taken by the government to reverse the repressions that civil society entities had gone through for several years. They also raised a number of issues pertaining to CSO's participation in national endeavors and planning. They urge for greater attention to be paid in the revival of the sector.

It was recalled that one of the key reform measures taken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the reform of the civil society law, which now enables the sector to freely and actively contribute to the cultivation of an open and vibrant democracy.