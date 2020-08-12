South Africa: EFF Wants CR17 Campaign Fund Records Made Public

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The Economic Freedom Fighters wants the records of those who funded President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential campaign to be officially made public after a judge ordered these sealed a year ago.

The EFF has warned that President Cyril Ramaphosa could be captured by those who secretly funded his campaign to become ANC president almost three years ago. The secrecy fosters "fertile grounds for the capture of [Ramaphosa], thus compromising his ability to independently fulfil his constitutional obligations," says EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini in court papers.

In papers filed in the Pretoria High Court, the EFF says it's important that the records related to the funding of Ramaphosa's "CR17" campaign be made public. These were submitted in a court case by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2019 after a review application by the Presidency of her report into a R500,000 donation to his campaign by the late Bosasa CEO and corruption-accused Gavin Watson.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba issued a directive in August 2019 which effectively sealed the file, which contained personal information such as details about bank accounts and confidential third-party information. Some of it was leaked to the media anyway, with News24 at the time reporting that the discrepancies...

