South Africa: It's a New World Out There and Business, Industry and Govt Must Rise to the Challenge

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Francis Petersen

We need to reimagine a South Africa where the economy is inclusive, has a policy framework that will promote investment, and has a conducive environment for constructive social dialogue between business, labour, community, and government.

We live in a world of rapid geopolitical and socioeconomic change, impacted by technological innovation, and driven by economic inequality and ideological discourse. It is a world in which we are witnessing the birth of new human aspirations, new ways of living, new roles and relationships, new forms of production, and new forms of power.

Although Covid-19 has created more uncertainty for our future and disrupted all aspects of human life, it provides a time for new opportunities to arise and for the horizons of what is possible, to expand.

We need a world that is fairer, safer, more stable, secure, and that can prosper, underpinned by the values of democracy, free speech, and rule of law.

Globally, protectionism and populism are on the rise, and they often win the public opinion contest. We have seen the failure or inefficiencies of institutions of global governance, finance, health, and trade - they are important, but clearly need reform and more ambition. Global leadership is now needed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.