South Africa: It's a New World Out There and Business, Industry and Govt Must Rise to the Challenge

opinion

We need to reimagine a South Africa where the economy is inclusive, has a policy framework that will promote investment, and has a conducive environment for constructive social dialogue between business, labour, community, and government.

We live in a world of rapid geopolitical and socioeconomic change, impacted by technological innovation, and driven by economic inequality and ideological discourse. It is a world in which we are witnessing the birth of new human aspirations, new ways of living, new roles and relationships, new forms of production, and new forms of power.

Although Covid-19 has created more uncertainty for our future and disrupted all aspects of human life, it provides a time for new opportunities to arise and for the horizons of what is possible, to expand.

We need a world that is fairer, safer, more stable, secure, and that can prosper, underpinned by the values of democracy, free speech, and rule of law.

Globally, protectionism and populism are on the rise, and they often win the public opinion contest. We have seen the failure or inefficiencies of institutions of global governance, finance, health, and trade - they are important, but clearly need reform and more ambition. Global leadership is now needed...