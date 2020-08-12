South Africa: Tributes for Eastern Cape's Prof Pepeta, Young Mother and Baby Overcome Coronavirus and KZN Pledges Boost for School Feeding Programme

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Tuesday, tributes continued to flow for Professor Lungile Pepeta who died of Covid-19 complications over the weekend. In Cape Town, a team of healthcare workers pulled together to save the life of a young mother with Covid-19 and that of her unborn baby. Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal education department has promised to spend millions on mobile kitchens to support the reboot of the National School Nutrition Programme.

More than 180 healthcare workers have died from Covid-19 and a further 24,000 have been infected in South Africa. As Mark Heywood writes in an editorial:

"... 181 is not just a number, a dry statistic of death; it is a number composed of people of flesh, blood and soul; the dead are loved mothers and fathers, loved sons and daughters, breadwinners, mentors. People like Lungile Pepeta had very big dreams and ambitions, not just for themselves, but for the people they serve...

