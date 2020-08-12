Morocco: Covid-19 - Reference Health Centers to Be Made Available in Neighborhoods to Receive Suspicious Cases (Minister)

Rabat — Reference health centers will be made available in different neighborhoods to receive suspected cases of Covid-19, Health minister Khalid Ait Taleb said Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar organized by the Moroccan Society of medical sciences (SMSM), under the theme "Epidemiological situation Covid-19, a cause for concern: The response", Ait Taleb said that reference health centers will be deployed in the different neighborhoods to receive suspected cases of Covid-19 that will be transferred to them by doctors from the private, public and other sectors, or by pharmacies located at the level of each neighborhood.

The deployment of these centers aims in particular to increase the number of diagnostic spaces for urgent patient care, he said, adding that asymptomatic cases who do not suffer from a chronic disease and pose no risk to their entourage can be treated at home, in coordination with representatives of the territorial administration.

He stressed that these cases will undergo the necessary tests, including a cardiogram, and will receive medication and ongoing medical monitoring.

Cases that cannot be treated at home will be taken care of at the level of the various health centers, Ait Taleb said, considering that the current epidemiological situation "gives rise to a kind of legitimate fear and raises many questions about the reasons that have led to this increase in the number of contaminated cases, deaths and critical cases in the intensive care units".

Indeed, the rise in the number of cases was expected after the lifting of the health confinement and the increase in the number of diagnostic tests, he noted, while calling on all citizens to remain vigilant to cope with the spread of the pandemic and to avoid exceeding the capacity of the health care system.

"In accordance with the Royal High Guidelines, the ministry of Health, accompanied by all government components, continues its serious and practical effort to monitor and deal with the current epidemiological situation by raising awareness and communicating with all professionals and citizens," he stressed.