Ethiopia: Ministry Obtains Over 16 Mn Birr Worth Donation to Fight Covid-19

12 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Health has received today over 16 million Birr worth donation that will help it fight COVID-19 from different quarters.

The non-governmental organization, Endanger Health, donated personal protective equipment worth over 15 million birr to support the effort in tackling the pandemic.

The equipment are meant to benefit front line health workers and health facilities, across the country.

EndagerHealth Ethiopia Country Representative, Jemal Kassaw said during the hand over ceremony that the personal protective equipment will benefit about 6,000 health professionals.

The NGO EndangerHealth has been working in Ethiopia for over 25 years to increase access to family planning services and advancing maternal and child health.

The organization is ready to transport the equipment to the selected health facilities with its own expense, thus becoming exemplary to others partners, it was learned.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait NGO Direct Aid has also donated over one million birr worth medical equipment to help fight COVID-19.

Lions Club International Foundation donated half a million birr worth gowns purchased from a local manufacturer.

Ethiopian Community and Partners in the General Consul in Frankfurt similarly donated 82,000 Euros worth medical equipment.

Ethiopian Students and Community in China donated 20,000 USD Birr worth patient monitors.

Guyya Textile Manufacturing donated 40,000 locally produced face masks.

In conclusion, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse appreciated the organizations which supported the efforts of the ministry in fighting coronavirus.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.