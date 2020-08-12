Ethiopia: Ministry Obtains Over 16 Mn Birr Worth Donation to Fight Covid-19

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Health has received today over 16 million Birr worth donation that will help it fight COVID-19 from different quarters.

The non-governmental organization, Endanger Health, donated personal protective equipment worth over 15 million birr to support the effort in tackling the pandemic.

The equipment are meant to benefit front line health workers and health facilities, across the country.

EndagerHealth Ethiopia Country Representative, Jemal Kassaw said during the hand over ceremony that the personal protective equipment will benefit about 6,000 health professionals.

The NGO EndangerHealth has been working in Ethiopia for over 25 years to increase access to family planning services and advancing maternal and child health.

The organization is ready to transport the equipment to the selected health facilities with its own expense, thus becoming exemplary to others partners, it was learned.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait NGO Direct Aid has also donated over one million birr worth medical equipment to help fight COVID-19.

Lions Club International Foundation donated half a million birr worth gowns purchased from a local manufacturer.

Ethiopian Community and Partners in the General Consul in Frankfurt similarly donated 82,000 Euros worth medical equipment.

Ethiopian Students and Community in China donated 20,000 USD Birr worth patient monitors.

Guyya Textile Manufacturing donated 40,000 locally produced face masks.

In conclusion, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse appreciated the organizations which supported the efforts of the ministry in fighting coronavirus.