Zimbabwe: Just in - Prince Kadewere Dies

12 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ANOTHER sad day has engulfed the domestic football fraternity following the death of Warriors striker Tino Kadewere's brother, Prince, in Harare on Wednesday morning.

Kadewere, who was a football coach in the lower divisions, died at a local surgery in Harare after complaining of chest pains.

Funeral arrangements were still being worked on but mourners are currently gathered at the family home in Highfield.

Kadewere coached ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Beta XI until the end of last season.

He was now working at the family youth football development project, Highfield Soccer Academy, which was founded by their late father in the 1990s.

His death should come as a blow to his younger brother, Tino, who is currently preparing to make his debut in the French Ligue 1 with Lyon.

In fact, tears had barely dried among the local football family, who recently lost former administrators Chris Sambo and Philip Mugadza.

Read the original article on The Herald.

